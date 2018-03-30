TransCanada Co. (TRP) Director Robert E. Jones Purchases 1,000 Shares

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Robert E. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,160.00.

TSE:TRP traded up C$1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,284. TransCanada Co. has a 1-year low of C$51.63 and a 1-year high of C$65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,260.00, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.22.

TransCanada (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.11. TransCanada had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio is 99.21%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransCanada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TransCanada from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.89.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

