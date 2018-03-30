TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5486 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

TransCanada has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransCanada has a payout ratio of 107.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TransCanada to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

TRP stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. TransCanada has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,614.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. TransCanada had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. equities analysts forecast that TransCanada will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Zacks Investment Research raised TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Edward Jones raised TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised TransCanada from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransCanada from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TransCanada in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

