TransCanada (TSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo

TransCanada (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a C$62.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$76.00. Wells Fargo’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TransCanada from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransCanada from C$81.00 to C$77.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransCanada from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TransCanada from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.89.

TSE:TRP traded up C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,284. TransCanada has a 52 week low of C$51.63 and a 52 week high of C$65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.22.

TransCanada (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. TransCanada had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.06%.

In related news, insider Francois Lionel Poirier bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.28 per share, with a total value of C$422,100.00. Also, Director Stãƒâ©Phan Crétier bought 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,343.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,305 and have sold 5,101 shares valued at $291,724.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

