TransCanada (TRP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TransCanada earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.0938656981519 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransCanada from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo cut shares of TransCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TransCanada from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TransCanada from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

TransCanada stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,736. The stock has a market cap of $36,552.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. TransCanada has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TransCanada had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. research analysts expect that TransCanada will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.5486 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. TransCanada’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

