Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) Stock Price

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on shares of TransMontaigne Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

TLP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,911. The stock has a market cap of $576.72, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.24. TransMontaigne Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.11). TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. equities research analysts anticipate that TransMontaigne Partners will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals.

