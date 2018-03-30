Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) Given $24.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has declined by 20% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 239 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Santander raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

TGS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 26,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,343. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3,236.77, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 303,085 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 403,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 148,412 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 394,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 89,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 63,113 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) Given $24.00 Average Target Price by Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/transportadora-de-gas-del-sur-sa-tgs-given-24-00-average-target-price-by-analysts-updated.html.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.