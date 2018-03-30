Tree Island Steel (TSL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

TSL stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$2.55. 8,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,934. Tree Island Steel has a 12-month low of C$2.01 and a 12-month high of C$4.75.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of C$54.56 million for the quarter.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers residential products, including bulk nails, collated nails, packaged nails and fasteners, bulk screws, and packaged nails and fasteners, as well as nail head identification systems; and woven wires, welded wires, and corners and accessories.

