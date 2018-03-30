TRI Pointe Group (TPH) vs. Toll Brothers (TOL) Head to Head Comparison

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TRI Pointe Group and Toll Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRI Pointe Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Toll Brothers 1 5 10 0 2.56

TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Toll Brothers has a consensus target price of $50.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.27%. Given Toll Brothers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than TRI Pointe Group.

Dividends

Toll Brothers pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TRI Pointe Group does not pay a dividend. Toll Brothers pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

TRI Pointe Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRI Pointe Group and Toll Brothers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRI Pointe Group $2.81 billion 0.88 $187.19 million $1.42 11.57 Toll Brothers $5.82 billion 1.14 $535.49 million $3.17 13.64

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than TRI Pointe Group. TRI Pointe Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toll Brothers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TRI Pointe Group and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRI Pointe Group 6.66% 11.89% 5.86% Toll Brothers 9.84% 12.58% 5.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of TRI Pointe Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats TRI Pointe Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California. City Living is the Company’s urban development division. Its products include Traditional Home Building Product and City Living Product. Its Traditional Home Building Product includes detached homes, move-up, executive, estate, and active-adult and age-qualified lines of home.

