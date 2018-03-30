Triangles (CRYPTO:TRI) Market Capitalization Reaches $429,791.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Triangles has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Triangles coin can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00060000 BTC on major exchanges. Triangles has a total market capitalization of $429,791.00 and approximately $580.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00053667 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032810 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012315 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00072828 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022038 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00029263 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00468998 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles Coin Profile

TRI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 108,074 coins. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri. The official website for Triangles is www.triangles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triangle is a PoW/PoS hybrid with a 33% annualised rate. The coin fell into bad repute at the end of 2014 but was ultimately picked up bu community memebrs on bitcointalk and relaunched. “

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triangles must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triangles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

