TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sandler O’Neill

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Sandler O’Neill in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. FIG Partners downgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 176,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.43, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $440,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

