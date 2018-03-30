Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce sales of $37.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.61 million to $38.88 million. Tristate Capital reported sales of $32.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $37.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.87 million to $165.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $191.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $187.23 million to $194.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 20.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.25. 92,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $672.19, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Tristate Capital declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Dolan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,620,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James F. Getz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 760,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,456,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $296,710 and sold 75,000 shares worth $1,851,050. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 393,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 51.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/tristate-capital-holdings-inc-tsc-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-37-99-million.html.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tristate Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.