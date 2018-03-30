Trivago (TRVG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trivago in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on Trivago and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Trivago in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of Trivago stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,275. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,356.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $181.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trivago by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trivago by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

