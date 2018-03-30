Tronox (TROX) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $2,200.78, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

