TrovaGene (TROV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TrovaGene earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.3082531513479 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 589,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,316. TrovaGene has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.31, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.06.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 315.63% and a negative net margin of 4,932.08%. analysts anticipate that TrovaGene will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TrovaGene in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TrovaGene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TrovaGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

