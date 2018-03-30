TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $18.00 price target on TrueCar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP John Pierantoni sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $28,157.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,513 shares in the company, valued at $649,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,227 shares of company stock valued at $59,857. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in TrueCar by 35.7% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,240,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,542,000 after buying an additional 4,268,501 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,859,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,830,000 after buying an additional 2,884,407 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 812.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 2,141,897 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in TrueCar by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $18,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,047. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.52.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The Company has a data-driven online platform, which features market data and analytics. The Company-branded platform is available on its TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for a range of enterprises.

