TrustPlus Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million (TRUST)

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, TrustPlus has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One TrustPlus coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustPlus has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $14,971.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00045711 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TrustPlus Profile

TrustPlus (CRYPTO:TRUST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 32,086,595 coins. TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustPlus is trustplus.co.

Buying and Selling TrustPlus

TrustPlus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy TrustPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustPlus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

