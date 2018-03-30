Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (TCX) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,123.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 35,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,972. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.25). Tucows had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Tucows’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tucows announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCX. BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

