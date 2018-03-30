Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 44.8604871615479 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE TKC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 580,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,245. The firm has a market cap of $8,184.00, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.18%. equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

TKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

