Twitter (TWTR) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the social networking company an impact score of 43.7652533977076 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Aegis upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twitter from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,828,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,747,912. The company has a market capitalization of $21,783.74, a PE ratio of 483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twitter has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $17,432,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,181,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,614,473.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $142,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,263,832 shares of company stock valued at $72,702,748 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

