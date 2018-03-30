TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

TRCB has been the subject of several other research reports. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

TRCB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913. The stock has a market cap of $152.25, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.53. TWO Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. TWO Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 7.75%. equities research analysts predict that TWO Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TWO Rivers Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TWO Rivers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

TWO Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

