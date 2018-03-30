Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $13.99 Million Holdings in Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Huazhu Hotels Group worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Hotels Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Huazhu Hotels Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $5.91 on Friday, reaching $131.71. The company had a trading volume of 675,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $166.19. The firm has a market cap of $8,699.95, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.43.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price objective on Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Huazhu Hotels Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

