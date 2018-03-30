Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.83% of Solaredge Technologies worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 622,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,238.45, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.56. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $189.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.78 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Guy Sella sold 216,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $9,132,471.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,657 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

