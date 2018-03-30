Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $13.21 Million Position in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of TriNet Group worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Invictus RG grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $169,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,074 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $744,060.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,109 shares of company stock worth $9,721,254. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 464,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $3,192.42, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.54.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.33 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 102.76% and a net margin of 5.42%. equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $120.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

