Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in DDR Corp (DDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of DDR worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DDR by 24.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in DDR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 222,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DDR by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DDR by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of DDR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 402,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DDR alerts:

In other DDR news, Director Alexander Otto acquired 1,351,558 shares of DDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $10,555,667.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,405,981.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,316,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,073,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

DDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DDR from $9.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

DDR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,391,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,691.10, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. DDR Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DDR Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. DDR’s payout ratio is -104.11%.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in DDR Corp (DDR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/two-sigma-advisers-lp-lowers-position-in-ddr-corp-ddr-updated.html.

DDR Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.