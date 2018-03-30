Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 168.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.77% of ImmunoGen worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $467,136.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,103.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,654. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,426.77, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/two-sigma-investments-lp-acquires-640669-shares-of-immunogen-inc-imgn-updated.html.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.