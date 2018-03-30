Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 324.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.71% of Oppenheimer worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1,053.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

OPY stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.28, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc is a middle-market investment bank and service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the securities industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking, research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services.

