Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.65 Million Stake in American Assets Trust (AAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of American Assets Trust worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 94,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $3,042,148.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 105,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $3,431,547.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 864,929 shares of company stock valued at $28,061,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Assets Trust from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $81.75 million for the quarter. analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.19%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

