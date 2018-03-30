Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.32 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.93. 1,765,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,159.52, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $471.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.26%.

MIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

