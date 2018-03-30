FNB Co. (FNB) Stake Lifted by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FNB were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of FNB during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FNB in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of FNB in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FNB in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FNB in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FNB in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of FNB in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of FNB in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Bena acquired 2,750 shares of FNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $38,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,477.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini acquired 2,000 shares of FNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $27,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,611 shares in the company, valued at $339,877.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $86,633. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,309.33, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. FNB Co. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $15.14.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. FNB had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that FNB Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. FNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

FNB Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

