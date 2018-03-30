Tyers Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink's (NYSE:BCO) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink's were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink's during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brink's by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brink's in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Brink's stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.35. 310,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,874. The company has a market capitalization of $3,575.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Brink's has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Brink's had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brink's will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Brink's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

In related news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 2,000 shares of Brink's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,493.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 3,500 shares of Brink's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $252,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Brink's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brink's in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Brink's in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Brink's Profile

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services.

