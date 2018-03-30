Tyler Technologies (TYL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $233.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TYL. Maxim Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.27.

NYSE TYL opened at $210.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,817.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.97. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $152.00 and a 12-month high of $214.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $8,571,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,582 shares of company stock valued at $23,816,504 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $156,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,334.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $254,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

