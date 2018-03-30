U.CASH 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,157.00 (CRYPTO:UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. U.CASH has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $3,157.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U.CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, U.CASH has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U.CASH alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00740232 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014268 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00151355 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033285 BTC.

About U.CASH

U.CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,678,441 tokens. U.CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

According to CryptoCompare, “U.CASH is a peer-to-peer network of retail service providers (converters) combined with online and mobile applications (apps) targeted towards financial services and inclusion. It allows any person in the world to access bank-like services without the actual need to interact with a banks. The U.CASH (UCASH) token is a universal access key which gives users access to services on the Ucash network as well as advanced functionalities. This token will be distributed using an Initial Bounty Offering (IBO) model to enable more equitable access. Initially, UCASH will be created and distributed during the IBO period using the ERC20 standard on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once the IBO is concluded, U.CASH will also create the equivalent amount of UCASH on various blockchains including Bitcoin and others. “

Buying and Selling U.CASH

U.CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to buy U.CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U.CASH must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U.CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for U.CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.CASH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.