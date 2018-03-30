U.S. Energy (USEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp. (U.S. Energy) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. The Company’s business activities are focused on South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company operates through Oil and Gas segment.

