Ube Industries (UBEOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBEOY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The stock has a market cap of $3,559.82, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.40. Ube Industries has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

