UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,900 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 39,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,850 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $22.85 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,520.99% and a negative return on equity of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

