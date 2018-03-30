UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Sanchez Energy Corp (SN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Sanchez Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 586,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 554,240 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,904,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 310,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 128,509 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Kopel sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $44,655.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,488 shares in the company, valued at $614,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $51,933.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 157,261 shares in the company, valued at $820,902.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,297 shares of company stock worth $913,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SN opened at $3.13 on Friday. Sanchez Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.12. The stock has a market cap of $260.46, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanchez Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

