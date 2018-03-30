UBS Begins Coverage on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

UBS started coverage on shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ELVT. BTIG Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.18.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.02 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.10 million. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 59,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers, typically defined as those with credit scores of less than 700. The Company uses advanced technology risk analytics to provide financial options to its customers, who are not well-served by either banks or legacy non-prime lenders.

