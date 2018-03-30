ugChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $422,404.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ugChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ugChain has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00731091 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014502 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00146486 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032058 BTC.

ugChain Profile

ugChain’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not possible to purchase ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

