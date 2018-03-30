Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $330,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.4% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 162.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 112,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,595.87, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.93. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $72.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies.

