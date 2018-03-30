Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.24

Media coverage about Unifi (NYSE:UFI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unifi earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 47.0003439360426 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:UFI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,779. Unifi has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $665.48, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Unifi had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 13,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $470,513.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $353,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 108,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,877 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

