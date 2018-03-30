Unilever (UN) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ABN Amro raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $61.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

