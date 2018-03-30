Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($61.73) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.50 ($63.58).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UNIA stock opened at €43.30 ($53.46) on Monday. Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($64.56). The company has a market capitalization of $126,440.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32.

WARNING: “Unilever (UNIA) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/unilever-unia-given-a-37-00-price-target-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.