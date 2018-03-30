United Bancorp (UBCP) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6420547965898 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:UBCP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.94. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148. United Bancorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.07.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company has one subsidiary bank, The Citizens Savings Bank, Martins Ferry, Ohio (the Bank). The Bank operates two divisions for marketing purposes, The Community Bank, a division of The Citizens Savings Bank and The Citizens Bank, a division of The Citizens Savings Bank.

