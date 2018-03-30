LPL Financial LLC Sells 28,721 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,721 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United States Steel worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,848,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 116,386 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 23,428.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,210,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,203,000 after buying an additional 53,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,008,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. 11,634,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,065,585. The company has a market cap of $5,899.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.79. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 36,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,441,076.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,119.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $277,093.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,567 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,701.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,595 shares of company stock worth $5,427,450. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

