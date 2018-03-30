Univar Inc (UNVR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Univar worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Univar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,217,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,588,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,832,000 after purchasing an additional 887,218 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,750,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,489,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Univar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Vertical Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE UNVR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,887.80, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dahlia Investments Pte. Ltd. sold 75,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $2,353,779.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,587 shares of company stock worth $2,914,052. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Univar

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

