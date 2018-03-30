Univar (UNVR) and Its Peers Critical Review

Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “CHEMICALS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Univar to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Univar alerts:

Univar has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univar’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Univar and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Univar $8.25 billion $119.80 million 19.96 Univar Competitors $5.74 billion $430.82 million 17.95

Univar has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Univar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Univar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Univar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Univar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar 1.45% 17.25% 3.02% Univar Competitors 7.66% 90.12% 4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Univar and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar 1 3 3 0 2.29 Univar Competitors 440 2151 3179 104 2.50

Univar presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.92%. As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies have a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Univar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Univar is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Univar rivals beat Univar on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Univar

Univar Inc. is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States. In the United States, it services these multiple end markets with one-to-three day order times from nearby facilities. It repackages and blends bulk chemicals for shipment by its transportation fleet, as well as common carriers. Its Canadian operations are regionally focused, supplying a range of commodity and specialty chemicals to the local customer base. In Eastern Canada, it primarily focuses on industrial markets, such as food ingredients and products, pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products, coatings and adhesives, and chemical manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.