Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News headlines about Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Health Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 45.8945424832321 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.41. 963,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,162.27, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

