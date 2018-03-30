Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stake Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,891,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,897,000 after acquiring an additional 531,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,844,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,021,000 after acquiring an additional 277,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,620,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,725,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11,353.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Stephens set a $120.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

