Unobtanium Trading Down 6.4% This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.01 or 0.01999170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $26.79 million and approximately $47,271.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 198,423 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

