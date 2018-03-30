Unrealcoin (URC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Unrealcoin (CURRENCY:URC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Unrealcoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Unrealcoin has a market capitalization of $41,824.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Unrealcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unrealcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unrealcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00737962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014325 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00148451 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00032977 BTC.

About Unrealcoin

Unrealcoin’s total supply is 7,024,402 coins. Unrealcoin’s official Twitter account is @http://cryptobe.com/chain/UnrealCoin.

Unrealcoin Coin Trading

Unrealcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Unrealcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unrealcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unrealcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Unrealcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrealcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.